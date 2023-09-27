CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV facelift launched – All you need to know

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Nexon EV facelift launched – All you need to know

    Introduction

    Tata Nexon EV has been one of the top-selling electric SUVs in the country. Since its launch in 2020, the model has received an overwhelming response from the crowd, taking it to the top of the electric car sales chart. But it was due for a major update in the form of the design, features, tech, and a better driving range. So, Tata Motors finally gave birth to the 2023 Nexon EV facelift, and here are all the things that you should know about it. 

    Variants and colours

    Tata Nexon EV Right Front Three Quarter

    The latest iteration of the Tata Nexon EV can be had in six variants — Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+, across two battery pack options, namely Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR). Customers can choose the electric SUV from seven exterior paint shades. This includes Fearless Purple, Creative Ocean, Pristine White, Flame Red, Daytona Grey, Empowered Oxide, and Intensi-teal. 

    Battery, range, and charging time

    Tata Nexon EV Engine Shot

    Propelling the Nexon EV facelift are 30kWh and 40.5kWh battery packs that feed the electric motor to produce 127bhp and 143bhp, respectively. Although the torque has been brought down to 215Nm from 250Nm, the top speed has been increased from 130kmph to 150kmph. With all these upgrades, the Nexon EV now boasts a higher claimed range too. While the MR gets a claimed range of up to 325km, the LR, on the other hand, gets a range of up to 465km on a single, fully charged battery. A 7.2kW AC charger now comes as standard with both versions and helps the EV to charge from 10 to 100 per cent in six hours. 

    Design and styling

    Tata Nexon EV Left Front Three Quarter

    With this update, Tata Motors has completely overhauled the look of its most popular electric SUV. The front fascia gets a blanked-out front grille, LED light bar running across the length of the bonnet with a welcome feature, and a charging indicator representing the battery level. The LED headlamps are now positioned on the corners of the newly designed front bumpers. Coming at the rear, the electric SUV sports a new rear bumper, connecting LED taillamps, roof-top antenna, protruding rear spoiler that tucks the inverted wiper under it, and the 'Nexon.EV' badge on the tailgate. It rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. 

    Interior 

    Tata Nexon EV Dashboard

    Along with the exterior, Tata has also heavily updated the interior of the new Nexon EV. It now features a dual-tone cream and black interior theme which gives it a premium touch. Right in the centre of the dash is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen coupled with a JBL sound system. Besides this, the centre console houses a JLR-style gear lever with a rotary dial for drive modes, electronic parking brake, and a vertically positioned wireless charging pad. Additionally, it packs height-adjustable ventilated front seats, single-pane sunroof, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and OTA updates. 

    Safety and features

    Tata Nexon EV Roof Mounted Controls/Sunroof & Cabin Light Controls

    With the facelifted version, the new Tata Nexon EV now packs some additional safety features when compared to the outgoing model. It comes equipped with an emergency assistance button, 360-degree camera, six airbags, all disc brakes, and an auto-hold function. Apart from this, it gets a blind spot monitor, hill ascent control, hill descent control, and electronic stability control. 

    Prices

    Tata Nexon EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the newly launched electric SUV (as of 27 September, 2023):

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    Creative+ MRRs. 14.74 lakh
    Fearless MRRs. 16.19 lakh
    Fearless LRRs. 18.19 lakh
    Fearless+ MRRs. 16.69 lakh
    Fearless+ LRRs. 18.69 lakh
    Fearless+ S MRRs. 17.19 lakh
    Fearless+ S LRRs. 19.19 lakh
    Empowered MRRs. 17.84 lakh
    Empowered+ LRRs. 19.94 lakh

    Rivals and competition 

    The rivals to the new Tata Nexon EV include the Mahindra XUV400 and the MG ZS EV

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
