    BYD India inaugurates new showroom in Surat

    Pawan Mudaliar

    BYD India inaugurates new showroom in Surat
    • Run and managed by Cargo BYD
    • Atto 3 and the e6 will be on display 

    BYD India has inaugurated a new passenger vehicle showroom in Surat. Run and managed by Cargo BYD, the state-of-the-art facility is spread across 1,650 square feet and comes equipped with well-trained technicians and sales advisors. On the display will be the brand's entire range of EVs, which includes the e6 and the Atto 3. 

    Earlier this week, the brand also inaugurated a new showroom in Panaji, Goa. Located in Taleigao city, this facility is managed by BYD Bavaria and caters to the sales and service needs of the customers. 

    Commenting on the inauguration, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “Every electric vehicle we introduce is a step closer to reshaping the future of mobility and paving the way for a greener, cleaner tomorrow. This is the 16th year anniversary of BYD’s dedication and commitment to India aiming for technological innovations for a better life. Our alliance with Cargo BYD in Surat is not just about selling cars; it's about igniting a sustainable revolution, where every journey becomes an act of environmental responsibility.”

