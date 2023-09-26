CarWale
    BYD India inaugurates new showroom in Goa

    Haji Chakralwale

    BYD India inaugurates new showroom in Goa
    • Brand recently delivered 200 units of Atto 3 in one day
    • BYD has 24 showrooms across the country

    BYD India has inaugurated a new passenger vehicle showroom in Panaji, Goa. The showroom is located in Taleigao city and is managed by BYD Bavaria. With this, the Chinese automaker currently has 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India.

    The newly launched showroom spans across 1783 square feet and will display the brand’s electric lineup which includes the Atto 3 and e6. Moreover, the facility also features a customer lounge and service stations.

    Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “2023 is the 16th year anniversary of BYD’s dedication and commitment in India aiming for technological innovations for a better life. Our collaboration with Bavaria Motors reinforces our mission to advance eco-friendly transportation and electric mobility, marking a significant milestone for BYD India in expanding our footprint and introducing our world-class electric vehicles to a discerning audience. We are excited to partner with Bavaria Motors once again, this time bringing sustainable, high-quality mobility solutions to customers in Goa. Together, we are on a path to illuminate Indian roads with cleaner, more electrifying, and accessible mobility options.”

    In other news, the brand recently achieved a milestone of delivering 200 units of the Atto 3 in a single day across the country.

    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    BYD Atto 3 India Launch in November 2022 | All Details Revealed!
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
    BYD Atto 3 vs Jeep Compass vs Kia Carnival and more
