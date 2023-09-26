Toyota Rumion G variant arrives at dealership

Powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Rumion MPV in India on 28 August, 2023 with prices starting from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and the Kia Carens-rival is offered in three variants, namely S, G, and the top-spec V. Now, a few weeks after its official launch, the G variant of the seven-seater MPV has started arriving at dealerships across the country and here’s what it looks like.

As seen in the picture, the mid-spec G variant of the Rumion is finished in Rustic Brown exterior shade. Upfront, the vehicle gets a large front grille with chrome surrounds, halogen projector headlamps, and turn indicators on ORVMs. Other exterior highlights include 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, rear wiper with washer, LED taillamps, chrome door handles, and a rear defogger.

On the equipment front, this variant of the MPV comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity and Arkamys Surround Sense, dual-tone interior theme, sliding armrest with a utility box for the front row, and dual-tone seat upholstery. Also on offer are features such as a push start/stop button, keyless entry, second-row roof-mounted AC vents with three-stage speed control, and automatic climate control.

Under the hood, the G variant of the Rumion comes powered with a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre NA petrol engine producing 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. This motor solely comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission and returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 20.51kmpl.

