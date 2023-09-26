CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Rumion G variant arrives at dealership

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    117 Views
    Toyota Rumion G variant arrives at dealership
    • Powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine
    • Returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 20.51kmpl 

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the Rumion MPV in India on 28 August, 2023 with prices starting from Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and the Kia Carens-rival is offered in three variants, namely S, G, and the top-spec V. Now, a few weeks after its official launch, the G variant of the seven-seater MPV has started arriving at dealerships across the country and here’s what it looks like. 

    Toyota Rumion Right Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the picture, the mid-spec G variant of the Rumion is finished in Rustic Brown exterior shade. Upfront, the vehicle gets a large front grille with chrome surrounds, halogen projector headlamps, and turn indicators on ORVMs. Other exterior highlights include 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, rear wiper with washer, LED taillamps, chrome door handles, and a rear defogger. 

    Toyota Rumion Dashboard

    On the equipment front, this variant of the MPV comes loaded with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless mobile connectivity and Arkamys Surround Sense, dual-tone interior theme, sliding armrest with a utility box for the front row, and dual-tone seat upholstery. Also on offer are features such as a push start/stop button, keyless entry, second-row roof-mounted AC vents with three-stage speed control, and automatic climate control. 

    Toyota Rumion Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the G variant of the Rumion comes powered with a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre NA petrol engine producing 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. This motor solely comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission and returns an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 20.51kmpl. 

    Image source

    Toyota Rumion Image
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    BYD India inaugurates new showroom in Goa

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Rumion Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2510 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2443 Views
    14 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Ertiga
    Rs. 8.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Maruti XL6
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Toyota Innova Hycross
    Rs. 19.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Rs. 14.12 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th SEP
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Rs. 61.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi New A3
    Audi New A3

    Rs. 39.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Rumion Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.27 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.90 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.08 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.27 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 12.76 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.42 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 12.57 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.92 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.41 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2510 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2443 Views
    14 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Rumion G variant arrives at dealership