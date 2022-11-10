CarWale
    Volvo teases small electric SUV alongside the EX90

    Haji Chakralwale

    111 Views
    Volvo teases small electric SUV alongside the EX90

    - It could be a compact version of the EX90

    - Volvo might unveil this compact E-SUV in 2023

    Volvo recently unveiled the EX90, its new flagship full-electric SUV. During the launch, the Swedish automaker also teased a new, small electric crossover SUV parked next to the EX90, which is expected to debut in 2023. 

    Volvo Left Rear Three Quarter

    In complete cinematic fashion, the video of the EX90 showed only a few glimpses of this new model in black silhouette — noticeably shorter than the seven-seater EX90. The compact SUV has slightly different taillights with a more prominent C-shape and a thicker upper light unit. 

    Volvo Left Rear Three Quarter

    Although additional details are difficult to discern, previous reports suggested that Volvo could launch an entry-level electric crossover in 2023 under the XC20 or XC30 moniker. Nonetheless, this may be changed to EX20 or EX30. The same report also said that the model would only be front-wheel drive.

    Volvo Front View

    The small SUV will reportedly be the Swedish brand's first model to use parent Geely's new open-source Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). Volvo plans to launch a new electric vehicle every year for the next five years, beginning with the EX90. This unconfirmed small SUV is undoubtedly a part of that goal.

