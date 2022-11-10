CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Lamborghini Urus Performante to be launched in India on 24 November

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    650 Views
    Lamborghini Urus Performante to be launched in India on 24 November

    - The Urus Performante was unveiled in August

    - The company also revealed the Urus S earlier this year

    After pulling the covers off the Urus Performante on 21 August this year, Italian marquee Lamborghini is all set to launch this mid-life update of the SUV in India on 24 November. The Performante is expected to be followed by another iteration of the SUV, known as the Urus S, in the following months.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of updates, the Lamborghini Urus Performante is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as the outgoing version. However, it has now been massaged to produce an additional 16bhp, taking the total power output to 666bhp. Meanwhile, the torque figure of 850Nm remains unchanged, as does the seven-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of design, the new Lamborghini Urus Performante gets revisions in the form of a redesigned and aggressive front bumper, a new carbon-fibre bonnet with cooling vents, a carbon-fibre front splitter, a blacked-out air dam, carbon-fibre wheel arches, new 22-inch wheels, a carbon-fibre rear diffuser, tweaked rear bumper, a new spoiler, and new air curtains.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Dashboard

    Inside, the 2022 Lamborghini Urus Performante will come bathed in Black Alcantara upholstery as standard, new screen graphics, hexagon-shaped stitching for the seats, optional features such as the Dark Package and leather upholstery, and a whole gamut of customisations via the Ad Personam division.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Front View

    A few other notable changes on the upcoming Lamborghini Urus Performante over the outgoing Urus include a new Rally mode, an Akrapovic exhaust system which is a standard offering, and new steel springs for the suspension setup. The model has also lost 47kgs, courtesy of the extensive use of carbon-fibre all around.

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Image
    Lamborghini Urus Performante
    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Auto Expo media day to be held on 11 January
     Next 
    Volvo teases small electric SUV alongside the EX90

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Lamborghini Urus Performante Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121142 Views
    804 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • lamborghini-cars
    • other brands
    Lamborghini Urus

    Lamborghini Urus

    ₹ 3.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Lamborghini-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121142 Views
    804 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Lamborghini Urus Performante to be launched in India on 24 November