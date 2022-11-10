Lamborghini Urus Performante to be launched in India on 24 November

- The Urus Performante was unveiled in August

After pulling the covers off the Urus Performante on 21 August this year, Italian marquee Lamborghini is all set to launch this mid-life update of the SUV in India on 24 November. The Performante is expected to be followed by another iteration of the SUV, known as the Urus S, in the following months.

In terms of updates, the Lamborghini Urus Performante is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as the outgoing version. However, it has now been massaged to produce an additional 16bhp, taking the total power output to 666bhp. Meanwhile, the torque figure of 850Nm remains unchanged, as does the seven-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

In terms of design, the new Lamborghini Urus Performante gets revisions in the form of a redesigned and aggressive front bumper, a new carbon-fibre bonnet with cooling vents, a carbon-fibre front splitter, a blacked-out air dam, carbon-fibre wheel arches, new 22-inch wheels, a carbon-fibre rear diffuser, tweaked rear bumper, a new spoiler, and new air curtains.

Inside, the 2022 Lamborghini Urus Performante will come bathed in Black Alcantara upholstery as standard, new screen graphics, hexagon-shaped stitching for the seats, optional features such as the Dark Package and leather upholstery, and a whole gamut of customisations via the Ad Personam division.

A few other notable changes on the upcoming Lamborghini Urus Performante over the outgoing Urus include a new Rally mode, an Akrapovic exhaust system which is a standard offering, and new steel springs for the suspension setup. The model has also lost 47kgs, courtesy of the extensive use of carbon-fibre all around.