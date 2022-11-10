CarWale
    2023 Auto Expo media day to be held on 11 January

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Asia’s largest automotive event 

    - CarWale will be present at the event 

    The 16th edition of the Auto Expo will be held from 13 to 18January 2023 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi N. Ahead of the official inauguration, the media day has been confirmed for 11 January. We will of course be present at the event giving you the latest coverage. 

    This year, the Auto Expo will witness absence of many car manufacturers but at the same time many brands will also make a debut. The brands that will partake in the event is country’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki, followed by South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India and Kia India. The country’s leading EV carmaker Tata Motors will also mark their presence at the Auto Expo. Besides this, Build Your Dreams (BYD), MG Motors India, Lexus India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor will also be present at the expo. 

    Missing from the list are the likes of Skoda Auto-Volkswagen group which comprises of Volkswagen, Skoda and Audi along with Porsche, and Lamborghini who will be absent at the expo. Apart from these, Mahindra & Mahindra, BMW, Jaguar, Mini, Jeep, Land Rover, Isuzu, Honda Cars India, Citroen, Force Motors , Nissan and Renault will also not participate. 

