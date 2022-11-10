CarWale
    Nissan Qashqai testing begins in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Haji Chakralwale

    - Qashqai might be introduced via the CBU route

    - Will get a 1.3-litre and 1.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain

    The Japanese carmaker recently showcased its five-seater SUV, Nissan Qashqai in India, along with its siblings Juke and X-Trail. The company stated that they were only assessing a possible launch in India. However, the Nissan Qashqai was recently spotted testing in India.

    Nissan Qashqai Right Front Three Quarter

    As expected, the test mule was heavily camouflaged. The overall silhouette, front fascia, side profile, and rear design seemed to be similar to what was shown at the automaker's announcement event last month.

    Nissan Qashqai Front View

    As seen in the spy video, the front is dominated by a V-motion grille flanked by C-shaped LED headlamps with DRLs. Furthermore, the dual-tone sloping roof and sleek LED taillights setup give it a sporty appeal. Inside, it gets quality upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, and a large floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, powered seats, and a flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel with controls.

    Nissan Qashqai Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Qashqai is powered by two engine options: a 1.3-litre petrol mild hybrid and a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid. The latter, dubbed E-Power, is the more intriguing of the two. The E-Power’s petrol engine merely acts as a generator to power the electric motors, whilst the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor. The E-Power variant is a 2WD model with 188bhp and 330Nm of torque. The 1.3-litre engine is available with either a manual or automatic transmission, whereas the E-Power variant is only available with an E-CVT.

    Nissan Qashqai Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Nissan Qashqai is already available in the international market. Now, the brand has confirmed that they will launch the Nissan X-trail soon via the CBU route. However, Qashqai and Juke will have to go through research for their feasibility in India. And if it is launched in India, it will be available in the CBU form. Based on what we know so far about the vehicle, it will compete with the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan, and others.

