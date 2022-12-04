CarWale

    Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke showcased at Nissan Move Beyond Golf Tournament

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    946 Views
    Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke showcased at Nissan Move Beyond Golf Tournament

    Nissan Motor India has showcased its X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke SUVs at its multi-city ‘Move Beyond Golf Tournament’ in Delhi NCR which will continue across leading golf courses in other key markets. Of these Nissan has already confirmed that the X-Trail will be launched here in India in 2023 while the Qashqai is expected to arrive in India in 2024.

    Front View

    Both the Qashqai and X-Trail will lead Nissan’s charge in the premium segment with the X-Trail expected to take on the Hyundai Tucson while the Qashqai is expected to take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos as a possible replacement for the current Kicks SUV. We have seen both cars up close and you check out our video below.   

    The first edition of the tournament was flagged off from Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort, Noida today. Mary Kom, the winner of eight world championship medals in boxing, was a special guest at the event, doing the tee-off and presenting the prizes. The winner of the tournament will be awarded a Nissan Magnite.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd, said, “The multi-city Nissan Move Beyond Golf tournament offers us a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse range of customer groups and media partners over the showcase of the all-new premium global SUVs from Nissan which are currently being tested in Indian conditions.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers a sale of 11,765 units in November 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke showcased at Nissan Move Beyond Golf Tournament