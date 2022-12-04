Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke showcased at Nissan Move Beyond Golf Tournament

Nissan Motor India has showcased its X-Trail, Qashqai and Juke SUVs at its multi-city ‘Move Beyond Golf Tournament’ in Delhi NCR which will continue across leading golf courses in other key markets. Of these Nissan has already confirmed that the X-Trail will be launched here in India in 2023 while the Qashqai is expected to arrive in India in 2024.

Both the Qashqai and X-Trail will lead Nissan’s charge in the premium segment with the X-Trail expected to take on the Hyundai Tucson while the Qashqai is expected to take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos as a possible replacement for the current Kicks SUV. We have seen both cars up close and you check out our video below.

The first edition of the tournament was flagged off from Jaypee Greens Golf and Spa Resort, Noida today. Mary Kom, the winner of eight world championship medals in boxing, was a special guest at the event, doing the tee-off and presenting the prizes. The winner of the tournament will be awarded a Nissan Magnite.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motors India Pvt Ltd, said, “The multi-city Nissan Move Beyond Golf tournament offers us a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse range of customer groups and media partners over the showcase of the all-new premium global SUVs from Nissan which are currently being tested in Indian conditions.”