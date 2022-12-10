2023 Nissan Qashqai interior spied

- Gets a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system

Nissan is getting ready to launch its SUV lineup in India. After a long wait, the Japanese automaker finally unveiled its SUVs at an event in October. Following that, numerous X-Trail and Qashqai test mules were spotted across the country. And now we have new photos of the Qashqai undergoing a pre-production test run.

The spy shots show the interior of the Nissan Qashqai. The dashboard, in particular, receives a soft-touch treatment finished in a black theme with wooden inserts. A large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with physical knobs and shortcut buttons is available too. The SUV also gets an all-digital instrument cluster and a steering wheel with a flat bottom. Then there's a wireless charger and an automatic gear lever with an electronic parking brake switch on the centre console.

Another image shows the rear seats which have black leather upholstery and three individual headrests with three-point seat belts.

The Qashqai will be powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The former shells out 156bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the electric motor produces 188bhp and 330Nm of torque and is paired with an Xtronic automatic transmission. According to what we know so far about the vehicle, it will compete with the likes of the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Volkswagen Tiguan.