    Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets new features via OTA update

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - New features include wireless connectivity and navigation on HUD and MID screens

    - The model has surpassed the 1.90 lakh bookings milestone since its launch

    Maruti Suzuki has rolled out Over The Air (OTA) updates for the Brezza sub-four metre SUV. The model will now offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity on the SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system and turn-by-turn navigation for the HUD unit and the MID.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Infotainment System

    Since its launch, the Maruti Brezza has received over 1.90 lakh bookings since its launch on 30 June, 2022. Last week, the carmaker issued a recall for the model due to a possible defect with the seat-belt, affecting a total of 9,125 units across the model range.

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced from Rs 7.99 to 13.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The model is available in four variants including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus across six colours. A few notable features of the model include an electric sunroof, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and Suzuki Connect telematics.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
