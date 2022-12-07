Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, and Ciaz recalled

- Recall due to possible defect with seat-belt

- Grand Vitara is a part of the recall too

Maruti Suzuki has announced a recall of multiple models due to a possible defect with the seat-belt. According to the company, a total of 9,125 units manufactured between 2-28 November, 2022 have been recalled.

The models included as a part of the recall include the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, and Brezza. It's suspected that there is a defect in one of the child parts of the shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat-belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat-belt disassembly.

Maruti has hence decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part which will be undertaken at no cost to the customer. The affected vehicle owners will receive a communication from the brand’s authorised workshops for immediate attention. The recall also affects the Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUVs that were launched in India earlier this year.