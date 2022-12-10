BMW XM launched in India at Rs 2.60 crore

- Powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor to produce 653bhp/800Nm

- First M original model after the iconic M1

Back in September, BMW unveiled the first-ever XM as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the M Division. This time around, the Bavarian carmaker has launched the XM at a starting price of Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom), while its deliveries will commence in May 2023. Interestingly, this is the first M original model in four decades after the iconic M1.

Visually, the BMW XM gets a sharp and angular design language with a unique contrasting ‘gold-on-green’ finish. The side profile is highlighted by sharp character lines all around, large black ORVMs, and a set of 23-inch aero wheels. Further, the vehicle gets a quad-exhaust setup at the back and M-specific diffusers both in the front and back.

As for the interior, the XM gets a four-seat layout along with ample carbon-fibre elements and quilted leather upholstery. Further, the dashboard will be highlighted by a curved display and a 3D headliner with 100 unique LEDs. The feature list includes a head-up display, four-zone climate control, and a 1,500W Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Mechanically, the BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor to produce 653bhp and 800Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed MSteptronic transmission which powers all four wheels. The XM is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 270kmph. The 25.7kWh battery can be charged using a 7.4kW AC fast charger and offers a driving range of 82-88km. In the EV mode, the vehicle is capable of attaining speeds of up to 140kmph.