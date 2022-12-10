CarWale

    BMW XM launched in India at Rs 2.60 crore

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,142 Views
    BMW XM launched in India at Rs 2.60 crore

    - Powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor to produce 653bhp/800Nm

    - First M original model after the iconic M1

    Back in September, BMW unveiled the first-ever XM as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the M Division. This time around, the Bavarian carmaker has launched the XM at a starting price of Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom), while its deliveries will commence in May 2023. Interestingly, this is the first M original model in four decades after the iconic M1. 

    Visually, the BMW XM gets a sharp and angular design language with a unique contrasting ‘gold-on-green’ finish. The side profile is highlighted by sharp character lines all around, large black ORVMs, and a set of 23-inch aero wheels. Further, the vehicle gets a quad-exhaust setup at the back and M-specific diffusers both in the front and back. 

    As for the interior, the XM gets a four-seat layout along with ample carbon-fibre elements and quilted leather upholstery. Further, the dashboard will be highlighted by a curved display and a 3D headliner with 100 unique LEDs. The feature list includes a head-up display, four-zone climate control, and a 1,500W Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

    Mechanically, the BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor to produce 653bhp and 800Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed MSteptronic transmission which powers all four wheels. The XM is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 270kmph. The 25.7kWh battery can be charged using a 7.4kW AC fast charger and offers a driving range of 82-88km. In the EV mode, the vehicle is capable of attaining speeds of up to 140kmph.

    BMW XM Image
    BMW XM
    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 BMW M340i launched in India; starts at Rs 69.20 lakh
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets new features via OTA update

    Related News

    New car launches in India in December 2022

    New car launches in India in December 2022

    By Aditya Nadkarni

    10 days ago

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW XM Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • BMW XM Right Front Three Quarter
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4408 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thDEC
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW XM Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.08 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 3.20 Crore
    Delhi₹ 3.00 Crore
    Pune₹ 3.08 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 3.20 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 2.84 Crore
    Chennai₹ 3.12 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.99 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.87 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4408 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW XM launched in India at Rs 2.60 crore