New car launches in India in December 2022

2022 has almost come to an end and before we usher in the new year and new car launches in 2023, especially with the Auto Expo right around the corner, we do have a few launches coming up later this month. We have a slew of launches lined up next month, be it luxury SUVs, fast and sporty sedans, or mid-size SUVs with CNG power. Let us understand them better.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz is showcasing its prowess in the electric vehicle (EV) segment by introducing one model after another. The fourth EV from the brand to arrive in the country after the EQC, EQS AMG, and EQS 580, will be the EQB which is scheduled to be launched on 2 December.

Essentially the electric iteration of the GLB three-row SUV, the EQB will be powered by a 66.5kWh battery pack generating an output of 225bhp and 390Nm of torque. The model, which will be available with AC and DC charging capabilities, has a claimed WLTP range of 423km.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

The Mercedes-Benz GLB, touted to be the ‘baby GLS’, is a three-row SUV that will be introduced alongside the EQB on 2 December. It will be offered in three variants across two powertrains and five exterior colour options.

Engine options on the Mercedes-Benz GLB will include a 1.3-litre petrol engine generating 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, and a 2.0-litre diesel motor producing 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. These engines will be mated to seven-speed and eight-speed automatic units respectively.

BMW XM

The BMW XM, unveiled in September this year, is the brand’s flagship performance SUV that will be launched in India on 10 December. The first original M car after four decades, the XM gets a radical design inside and out, as well as a PHEV powertrain.

Propelling the BMW XM will be a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with a 25.7kWh battery pack. The power output of 653bhp and 800Nm will be sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic unit, enabling the SUV to attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in a mere 4.3 seconds.

Updated BMW M340i

10 December will bring along not just the BMW XM but also the refreshed M340i which will get a tweaked exterior design and new features on the inside. The former will include a new kidney grille, revised LED DRLs, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Inside, the party trick of the model will be the curved dashboard display that will house the 14.9-inch touch display for the infotainment system.

At the heart of the BMW M340i will be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine developing 382bhp and 500Nm of torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission will power the wheels via the carmaker’s signature xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

2023 BMW X7

BMW’s event on 10 December will also mark the debut of the 2023 X7 in the Indian market. The nip-and-tuck update will witness the model receiving updates in the form of a split headlamp up-front, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and a set of sleeker LED tail lights. The interiors of the model will also benefit from the single-piece curved display unit that houses the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Also on offer will be the eighth-generation iDrive OS.

The outgoing model is powered by 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The updated X7 could debut with the assistance of a 48V mild-hybrid system. Apart from these three new arrivals, BMW will also announce the prices of the new S1000RR.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially confirmed that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will soon be offered in a CNG version. While the exact launch timeline wasn’t revealed by the brand, we expect its prices to be announced in the coming weeks.

We have already learned that the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG will be offered in two variants, including S and G. Under the hood will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. Paired only with a five-speed manual transmission, the model is claimed to return a mileage of 26.1km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG

The Maruti Suzuki grand Vitara CNG is likely to be the carmaker’s next product that could be launched in India by the end of the month. Similar to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG, the model will be exclusively powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit. The power figures are expected to be rated at 102bhp and 136Nm of torque, while returning a mileage of 26.1km/kg.