    BMW XM starts arriving at dealerships across India

    Haji Chakralwale

    BMW XM starts arriving at dealerships across India

    - After the M1, the XM is the first M original model in four decades 

    - The SUV is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 hybrid engine

    BMW launched the XM SUV in India in December 2022 at a starting price of Rs. 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). This is the first-ever XM model and is a part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the M Division. Now, ahead of its deliveries scheduled in May, the SUV has started to reach dealerships across the country.

    On the outside, the BMW XM is one of the most radical-looking vehicles ever made by the Bavarian carmaker. It gets a sharp and angular design with prominent character lines all around the exterior. The colour palette is unique too, with gold accents and piano black garnish on nearly every part of the bodywork. Moreover, the SUV gets a set of 23-inch aero-designed alloy wheels, a quad-exhaust setup, and M-specific front and rear diffusers.

    Talking about the cabin, the dashboard of the BMW XM is equipped with a curved display which houses a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. It also gets features like an ADAS suite, four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, a 3D headliner with 100 unique LEDs, and a 1,500W Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

    Under the hood, the XM is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine paired with an electric motor tuned to produce 653bhp and 800Nm of torque. As for the transmission, the SUV gets an eight-speed MSteptronic transmission which powers all four wheels. The brand claims a zero to 100kmph acceleration in just 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 270kmph.

