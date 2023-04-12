Tata Safari facelift spotted alongside XUV700; to get new headlights

- Safari facelift could be launched in India early next year

- The model will get a tweaked exterior design

The Tata Safari facelift has been spotted during a public road test yet again. New spy images shared on the web give us a fresh look at the updated model that was being benchmarked alongside the Mahinda XUV700.

As seen in the spy shots, the Tata Safari facelift retains the split headlamp design, but the main headlight cluster now gets a revised, vertical setup flanked by a trapezoid-shaped surround. This means that the model will also feature a tweaked front bumper, and the camouflage on the side profile hints at a new set of alloy wheels. The front and rear are also expected to receive LED light bars as well as a revised rear bumper. Also up for offer could be a new grille with horizontal slats, similar to the Harrier EV that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Details regarding any updates to the interior of the facelifted Safari remain unknown at the moment. The MY23 Safari got a slew of updates including ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

Under the hood, the 2024 Tata Safari is expected to soldier on with the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine developing 170bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. We expect the updated versions of the Harrier and Safari to arrive sometime early next year.

