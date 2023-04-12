CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga now expensive by Rs. 15,000

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga now expensive by Rs. 15,000

    - All the variants get a standard price increment

    - The MPV is offered in four variants

    Maruti Suzuki has updated the powertrains of the entire Arena range to comply with the latest BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. With this, the carmaker has also hiked the prices of its vehicles to pass on the additional cost of this transition to the customers. In line with this, the bestseller MPV, Ertiga has also received a price hike and currently starts at Rs. 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is offered in four variants, including LXi (O), VXi (O), ZXi (O), and ZXi Plus. After the revision, all the variants of the MPV have received a standard price hike of Rs. 15,000. Thus, it now ranges between Rs. 8.64 lakh to Rs. 13.08 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

    Under the hood, the Maruti Ertiga comes equipped with a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine which produces 102bhp and 136.8Nm of torque. The same engine is also offered with a CNG option in select variants. In the CNG mode, the engine is tuned to produce 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. The transmission duties, meanwhile, are carried out by a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga:

    LXi (O) – Rs. 8.64 lakh

    VXi (O) – Rs. 9.78 lakh

    VXi (O) CNG – Rs. 10.73 lakh

    ZXi (O) – Rs. 10.88 lakh

    VXi AT – Rs. 11.28 lakh

    ZXi Plus – Rs. 11.58 lakh

    ZXi (O) CNG – Rs. 11.83 lakh

    ZXi AT – Rs. 12.38 lakh

    ZXi Plus AT – Rs. 13.08 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 10.06 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 10.42 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 9.77 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 10.17 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 10.41 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 9.54 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 10.08 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 10.06 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 9.53 Lakh

