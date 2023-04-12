MG Comet EV teased again; to feature a 10.25-inch infotainment system

- Comet small electric vehicle will be unveiled on 19 April

- Will rival the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3

MG Motor India has released another teaser of the Comet small EV ahead of its official debut which is scheduled to take place on 19 April. The new teaser gives us a better look at the interior of the model as well as the infotainment system.

Dominating the dashboard of MG’s new electric vehicle, the Comet, will be a single-piece screen that houses the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console. The former, according to the brand, is also equipped with widgets of different dimensions with three fully customisable pages to give customers access to a range of entertainment, navigation, and connectivity options. Also up for offer will be the voice control function.

Elsewhere, the interiors of the MG Comet EV will come equipped with a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a dual-tone interior theme, rectangular AC vents, rotary knobs to control the AC and other functions, tilt-adjustable steering, and brushed aluminium inserts. The exterior design of the model for the Indian market, which will sit below the ZS EV, was revealed last month.

Details regarding the powertrain of the Comet electric vehicle have not been revealed. The EV, which is based on the Wuling Air sold in global markets, is available with 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery packs, returning a claimed range of 200km and 300km, respectively.