MG Comet small EV to be unveiled on 19 April

MG Motor India has confirmed that it will officially unveil the Comet small EV on 19 April. The model, which is based on the Wuling Air EV, will be priced in the Rs 10-15 lakh bracket (ex-showroom) and will sit below the ZS EV in the brand’s lineup.

Last month, MG pulled the covers off the Comet EV for the Indian market, which will be offered in five colours, namely White, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink. Globally, the model is available with two battery pack options: a 17.3kWh unit with a claimed range of 200kms, and a 26.7kWh unit with a claimed range of 300kms.

In terms of exterior design, the Comet electric vehicle will get vertically stacked LED headlamps and tail lights, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators on the dual-tone front bumper, an LED light bar above the charging port on the fascia, chrome inserts, steel wheels with wheel covers, a rear bumper-mounted number plate recess, and a high-mounted stop lamp. Upon launch, the Comet EV will rival the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.