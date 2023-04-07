Nissan Magnite receives BS6 2 upgrade; prices hiked by up to Rs. 8,000

- The engines now comply with the new RDE norms

- Magnite Red Edition is no longer on sale

Nissan currently has only one model, Magnite, on sale in India after discontinuing the Kicks SUV. The Magnite has contributed greatly in terms of sales for the Japanese brand. And now it has received the new BS6 Phase 2 update for its powertrain. With this, the prices of the compact SUV have increased too. Depending on the variant you chose, the price difference varies between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 8,000.

The model is offered in multiple trim levels, including XE, XL, XV, Turbo, Premium, and Premium Turbo (O) variants, ranging between Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 10.86 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Notably, the Magnite also had the Red Edition which was later discontinued.

Under the hood, this Nissan car comes equipped with an option of a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The former is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. The latter, meanwhile, can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit, and churns out 99bhp and 152Nm of torque.

Now as for the price hike, listed below are the variant-wise new ex-showroom prices of the Nissan Magnite:

Magnite 1.0-litre NA petrol engine:

XE – Rs. 5.99 lakh

XL – Rs. 7.04 lakh

XV Executive – Rs. 7.34 lakh

XV – Rs. 7.81 lakh

XV Dual tone – Rs. 7.97 lakh

XV Premium – Rs. 8.59 lakh

XV Premium Dual tone – Rs. 8.75 lakh

Magnite 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine:

XL Turbo – Rs. 8.25 lakh

XV Turbo – Rs. 9.19 lakh

XV Turbo Dual tone – Rs. 9.35 lakh

XV Premium Turbo – Rs. 9.72 lakh

XV Premium Turbo Dual tone – Rs. 9.88 lakh

XV Premium Turbo (O) – Rs. 9.92 lakh

XV Turbo CVT – Rs. 9.99 lakh

XV Premium Turbo (O) Dual Tone – Rs. 10.08 lakh

XV Turbo CVT Dual Tone – Rs. 10.16 lakh

XV Premium Turbo CVT – Rs. 10.66 lakh

XV Premium Turbo CVT Dual Tone – Rs. 10.82 lakh

XV Premium Turbo (O) CVT – Rs. 10.86 lakh