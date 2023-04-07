Volkswagen Taigun prices hiked by up to Rs. 45,000

- Now gets BS6 Phase-2 engine

- Available in two powertrains

Volkswagen India announced a price hike last month, and earlier this month, the manufacturer revealed the updated prices of its entire portfolio. The automaker has not stated any reason behind the price hike, but we assume it is mostly due to the upgradation of the powertrain to comply with the new RDE and BS6 2.0 emission norms.

The SUV can be had in six variants namely Comfortline, Highline, First Anniversary, Topline, GT, and GT Plus. That said, the Volkswagen Taigun Anniversary Edition gets expensive by Rs. 45,000 while the Comfortline manual transmission gets a hike of Rs. 6,000. The GT and GT Plus variants are now dearer by Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively, while the Highline variant is now costlier by up to Rs. 24,000.

Under the hood, the Volkswagen Taigun is powered by two BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engines: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder. The former produces 115bhp and 175Nm of torque, while the latter delivers 148bhp and 250Nm of torque.