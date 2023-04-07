CarWale
    Maruti Jimny launch in India in the second week of May

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Jimny launch in India in the second week of May

    - Deliveries of Jimny are expected to begin early next month

    - Available across two variants and seven colour options

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny was unveiled at the Auto Expo held in Delhi in January this year. The official bookings of the much-awaited five-door Jimny commenced soon after the unveiling. Now, we have learned that the popular off-roader is all set to launch in the second week of May in India.

    The Maruti Jimny is available across two variants and seven colour options, including Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with Black Roof.

    As for the features, the cabin of the five-door Jimny gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and automatic climate control. It also comes with cruise control, six airbags, 15-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, LED headlamps with washer, and more.

    Under the bonnet, the Jimny is equipped with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit. This engine is capable of producing 103bhp and 134Nm of peak torque. Additionally, this Maruti Suzuki off-roader also comes fitted with the brand’s AllGrip Pro system.

    To put its popularity in perspective, Maruti Jimny has accumulated over 23,000 bookings since the brand started accepting orders. Meanwhile, the SUV has started reaching dealerships across the country.

