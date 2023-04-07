CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno prices hiked by Rs. 5,000

    Jay Shah

    - Available in petrol and CNG variants

    - All variants get expensive by Rs. 5,000

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike across all its passenger vehicles. Now, the automaker has revealed the quantum of increase and the Baleno hatchback gets a revision of up to Rs. 5,000. 

    Baleno new prices

    The Maruti Baleno can be had in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants. All variants have received a uniform upward hike of Rs. 5,000. 

    Maruti Baleno engine options

    The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can also be had in a CNG variant. In the petrol guise, the motor produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Left Rear Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the Baleno CNG is available only with a manual gearbox and puts out 76bhp and 98.5Nm of peak torque. The Baleno along with Grand Vitara are the only models under the Nexa sub-brand to be available with a CNG alternative. 

    Upcoming Maruti cars

    In the coming months, Maruti will launch the Fronx and Jimny in India. The Fronx is based on the Baleno and will sport coupe-type crossover styling along with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Jimny, meanwhile, will be available in a five-door version and will use the brand’s 1.5-litre petrol engine and all-wheel-drive configuration as standard. The bookings for these cars are already underway and they will be retailed through Nexa outlets. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 6.56 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
