Maruti Suzuki Baleno prices hiked by Rs. 5,000

- Available in petrol and CNG variants

- All variants get expensive by Rs. 5,000

Last month, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike across all its passenger vehicles. Now, the automaker has revealed the quantum of increase and the Baleno hatchback gets a revision of up to Rs. 5,000.

Baleno new prices

The Maruti Baleno can be had in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha variants. All variants have received a uniform upward hike of Rs. 5,000.

Maruti Baleno engine options

The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that can also be had in a CNG variant. In the petrol guise, the motor produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Meanwhile, the Baleno CNG is available only with a manual gearbox and puts out 76bhp and 98.5Nm of peak torque. The Baleno along with Grand Vitara are the only models under the Nexa sub-brand to be available with a CNG alternative.

Upcoming Maruti cars

In the coming months, Maruti will launch the Fronx and Jimny in India. The Fronx is based on the Baleno and will sport coupe-type crossover styling along with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The Jimny, meanwhile, will be available in a five-door version and will use the brand’s 1.5-litre petrol engine and all-wheel-drive configuration as standard. The bookings for these cars are already underway and they will be retailed through Nexa outlets.