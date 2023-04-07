Maruti Fronx launch in India scheduled for next week

- Fronx sales likely to begin at the end of the month

- To be offered in five variants across eight colours

Maruti Suzuki has officially confirmed that the Fronx will be launched in India next week. The model, bookings of which opened in January for Rs 11,000, is based on the Baleno and was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023.

The SUV-Coupe will be offered with two engine options including a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit, while the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine will be paired with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the Fronx, and our review will be live at 1 pm on 9 April.

In terms of features, the Maruti Fronx will come equipped with a 360-degree camera, HUD, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, UV-cut glass, Suzuki Connect suite, a wireless charger, dual-tone alloy wheels, split LED headlamps, and six airbags. Customers will be able to choose from eight colours and five variants.