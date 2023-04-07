Toyota Innova Crysta waiting period in India extends up to 16 weeks

- Innova Crysta diesel prices in India start at Rs 19.13 lakh

- Available in four variants

Even as we wait for Toyota to officially announce the prices for all variants of the Innova Crysta, the MPV has already begun commanding a waiting period at dealerships across the country. Let us understand more about this update.

The Toyota Innova Crysta diesel currently has a waiting period of up to 16 weeks once the booking has been made at the dealership or on the brand’s official website. On the other hand, the waiting period for the Fortuner has come down when compared with the last few months.

Propelling the 2023 Innova Crysta is a 2.4-litre diesel engine that generates a maximum power output of 148bhp and 343Nm of torque, paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. A few notable features of the model include LED projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, seven airbags, a power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.