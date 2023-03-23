Maruti Suzuki Jimny reaches Mumbai showrooms

- To be showcased at Mumbai showrooms till 15 April
- Booking amount for Jimny set at Rs. 25,000
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its India debut in January 2023 at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, after two months, the five-door SUV has started to arrive at showrooms across the country. And if you reside in or around Mumbai, you can visit your nearest showroom to take a look at the latest Maruti SUV!
Starting today, here’s a detailed showroom-wise list of when and where the Jimny will be in the coming three weeks:
|Sai Service
|Lower Parel
|23 - 24 March
|My Car
|Vashi
|25-26 March
|Shivam Autozone
|Andheri
|27-28 March
|Excell Autovista
|Thane
|29-30 March
|Simran Motors
|Kharghar
|31 March-1 April
|Automotive Manufacturers
|Nerul
|2-3 April
|Shivam Autozone
|Kandivali
|4-5 April
|My Car
|Vile Parle
|6-7 April
|Sai Service
|Vasai
|8-9 April
|KTS Automotors
|Bhandup
|10-11 April
|Fortpoint Automotive
|Kurla
|12-13 April
|Kiran Motors
|Mira Road
|14-15 April
The bookings for Maruti Suzuki Jimny are underway for Rs. 25,000 and we expect the prices to be announced in the coming months.
The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can produce 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Jimny gets the 4x4 configuration as standard across both Zeta and Alpha variants.