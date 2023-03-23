Maruti Suzuki Jimny reaches Mumbai showrooms

- To be showcased at Mumbai showrooms till 15 April

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its India debut in January 2023 at the Auto Expo 2023. Now, after two months, the five-door SUV has started to arrive at showrooms across the country. And if you reside in or around Mumbai, you can visit your nearest showroom to take a look at the latest Maruti SUV!

Starting today, here’s a detailed showroom-wise list of when and where the Jimny will be in the coming three weeks:

Sai Service Lower Parel 23 - 24 March My Car Vashi 25-26 March Shivam Autozone Andheri 27-28 March Excell Autovista Thane 29-30 March Simran Motors Kharghar 31 March-1 April Automotive Manufacturers Nerul 2-3 April Shivam Autozone Kandivali 4-5 April My Car Vile Parle 6-7 April Sai Service Vasai 8-9 April KTS Automotors Bhandup 10-11 April Fortpoint Automotive Kurla 12-13 April Kiran Motors Mira Road 14-15 April

The bookings for Maruti Suzuki Jimny are underway for Rs. 25,000 and we expect the prices to be announced in the coming months.

The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that can produce 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Jimny gets the 4x4 configuration as standard across both Zeta and Alpha variants.