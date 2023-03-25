Maruti Jimny receives over 23,500 bookings

- Expected to launch soon

- Arrives at showrooms

Maruti Suzuki had showcased the five-door Jimny for the first time in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV was the eye-catcher at the brand’s stall at the event. The manufacturer had immediately commenced the bookings for the SUV against a token amount of Rs. 11,000 which then increased to Rs. 25,000. Till date, the company has gathered over 23,500 bookings for the Maruti Jimny and it is expected to launch soon in India.

The Jimny is offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha, and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter. The power produced is transferred to all the wheels via Maruti’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system.

In terms of features, the Maruti Jimny comes loaded with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, LED headlamps with washer, Suzuki Connect telematics, ABS with EBD, hill hold and hill descent control, and limited slip brake differential.

Recently, this five-door SUV has also started to arrive at showrooms across the country.