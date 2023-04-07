CarWale
    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class to be unveiled on 25 April

    Abhishek Nigam

    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class to be unveiled on 25 April

    - Will get new MBUX Superscreen

    - Will be available in fully electric version too

    The date for the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class unveiling is finally out. The car will make its world debut on April 25. The E-Class is by far the most popular sedan in Mercedes’ line-up, and with the new car, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer aims to make it even better.

    On the design front, the new E-Class will get an all-new design with numerous cues taken from the S-Class. The headlights will also feature a new design along with a new grille that will boast subtle changes depending on the variant.

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Left Side View

    However, the interiors will be the highlight of the new E-Class as it will boast more luxury and a huge amount of tech too. The new MBUX Superscreen is expected to be the star of the show combining a free-standing digital instrument display with central infotainment and optional passenger displays.

    Moving on to the engine, the current crop of powertrain options is expected to remain unchanged, with this list including petrol, petrol-hybrid, and diesel engine options. The automaker also revealed that alongside the next-gen E-Class, a full-electric version of the car would be developed on their EVA2 modular platform and is being created keeping the Chinese market in mind.

    This will be the sixth generation of the E-Class, and more importantly, it will mark 30 years since Mercedes introduced the E-Class badge.

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    ₹ 74.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 89.18 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 92.74 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 86.77 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 89.18 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 92.73 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 82.23 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 90.49 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 86.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 83.15 Lakh

