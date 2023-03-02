CarWale

    MG’s new small EV to be called MG Comet

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The MG Comet was previously referred to as the Air EV

    - The model has already been spotted testing in India

    MG Motor India has announced that its new small EV has been christened as Comet for the Indian market. According to the brand, the name derives inspiration from the 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race.

    MG Comet EV design

    MG Air EV Front View

    To be positioned as an urban mobility solution, the MG Comet test mules reveal a design identical to the Wuling Air EV that is sold in the global markets. Up-front, it features vertically stacked dual-projector headlamps on either side, a wide air dam flanked by turn indicators, a charging port in the middle of the fascia, and an LED DRL with an integrated light bar below the windscreen.

    The side profile of the small EV could get door-mounted ORVMs and steel wheels with wheel covers. At the same time, the posterior is likely to receive vertically-stacked tail lights, an LED light bar below the rear windscreen, a high-mounted stop lamp, and a rear bumper with a number plate recess and reflectors.

    MG Comet EV interior and features

    The interiors of the MG Comet small EV could come equipped with a large single-piece screen that houses the infotainment system and fully digital instrument console, sleek AC vents on the centre console, and rotary knobs to control the AC functions.

    MG Comet EV battery and specifications

    Internationally, the Wuling Air EV is offered with two battery pack options, a 17.3kWh unit with a claimed range of 200kms, and a 26.7kWh unit with a claimed range of 300kms. The details regarding which of these will be offered in the India-spec model remain unknown at the moment.

    MG Comet EV expected price and launch timeline

    Last year, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India revealed that the small EV will be launched in H1 2023. Additionally, it will be priced in the range of Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the MG Comet will rival the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

