Hyundai sells 47,001 units in February 2023 in India

Hyundai has recorded domestic sales of 47,001 units in February 2023 in India. The brand logged 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth against February 2022 when it sold 44,050 units. Additionally, the car manufacturer exported 10,850 units of vehicles, thus contributing towards a cumulative sales of 57,851 units last month.

Although on a yearly basis, the brand has outsold its previous year’s domestic record, if we compare M-o-M data, Hyundai witnessed a drop of 6.2 per cent as it sold 50,106 units in January 2023. Now, Hyundai enjoys good sales numbers with the Creta SUV which recorded its highest domestic sales ever in January 2023 by selling more than 15,000 units.

To strengthen its presence further, the Korean automaker is set to launch the new 2023 Verna in the country. In other news, Hyundai recently launched the 2023 Alcazar in India. The three-row SUV now comes equipped with an RDE-compliant engine and added safety features.