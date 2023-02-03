Hyundai Creta records its highest ever domestic sales in January 2023

- Hyundai sold more than 15,000 units of the Creta last month

- 3 lakh units of the mid-size SUV were sold since 2015

Hyundai India has revealed that the Creta mid-size SUV has recorded its highest-ever domestic sales in the month of January 2023. Last month, the carmaker retailed a total of 15,037 units of the model in the Indian market.

Hyundai launched the first-gen Creta back in June 2015, and sold more than 4.67 lakh units until it was discontinued in February 2020. This was followed by the debut of the second-generation model, which has sold over 3.71 lakh units since its price announcement in March 2020. Since June 2015, the company has registered a sale of 3 lakh units of the Creta.

Earlier this week, Hyundai launched the MY23 Creta in the country, which also resulted in a price hike of up to Rs 45,000 (ex-showroom). Apart from complying with the upcoming RDE norms that are set to come into effect from 1 April 2023, the model gets a range of additional features as standard, including six airbags, ESC, VSM, and more.