Honda logs 6,086 unit sales in India in February 2023

- 973 cars exported to international markets

- New Honda City launched

Honda Cars India has reported its sales numbers for February 2023. The Japanese carmaker retailed a total of 7,059 units in the previous month. While 6,086 vehicles were sold in the domestic market, the remaining 973 units were exported to the global market.

On a yearly scale, the sales dipped by 15 per cent, wherein the automaker sold 9,524 units in February 2022. Besides this, Honda has launched the 2023 City in India at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-size sedan gets a mildly updated exterior styling along with a BS6 Phase 2 and E20 fuel-compliant petrol engine and ADAS tech. The motor puts out 119bhp and 145Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and CVT unit.

Sharing thoughts on February 2023 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Our sales performance in the month of February 2023 has been as per our plan towards seamless transition of our models to new emission norms. We are currently gearing up for the launch of New City, and we are confident that it will generate new excitement and appealing options for customers.”