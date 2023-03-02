Mahindra SUVs record 10 per cent growth in February 2023

- Soon to get new BS6 2.0-compliant engines

- Exports dropped by 20 per cent

Mahindra, one of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, has recorded a 10 per cent growth in its SUV sales with 30,358 units sold in February 2023 against 27,663 units during the same month last year.

On the contrary, exports have declined by 20 per cent with 2,250 units sold in February 2023 compared to 2,814 units sold in the same period last year.

Commenting on the sales, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We continue our trend of selling more than 30,000 SUVs per month and February saw a growth of 10% in the segment and an overall growth of 8%. Our recent launches (Thar RWD and XUV400) have received a very positive response and we see good demand across our portfolio as well. We are monitoring and taking appropriate steps on the supply chain scenario of semi-conductors, which continue to be dynamic.”

In other news, Mahindra has already started working on updating its fleet to comply with the new BS6 Phase-2 emission norms.