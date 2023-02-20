CarWale

    MG Air EV spied testing again in India; interiors revealed

    Haji Chakralwale

    MG Air EV spied testing again in India; interiors revealed

    - Gets a twin-display setup for the infotainment unit

    - It is a rebadged version of the Wulling Air EV

    MG Motor has been caught testing its smallest EV planned for India yet again. The Air EV, a rebadged version of the Wulling Air EV was expected to make its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, but the Chinese-owned British carmaker did not put it on display at the expo.

    MG Air EV Left Rear Three Quarter

    However, the Air EV has been spotted testing extensively numerous times on the Indian tarmac. In the recent spotting, the electric people-mover looks production-ready and could be launched in the coming months. 

    MG Air EV Left Front Three Quarter

    We already know about the overall design of the Air EV, as its Wulling twin is already on sale in the international market. At the front, it will get an LED light bar running across the width of the face. Below that, there’s a charging point placed in the centre. The Air EV will also feature a vertically-stacked dual-barrel headlight unit, giving the vehicle a clean and minimalist look.

    MG Air EV Dashboard

    In the latest spy shots, we get a glimpse of the interior which again is a clear replica of the currently on-sale Wulling counterpart. The dashboard is dominated by a twin-display setup housed in one single unit standing behind the steering wheel. The AC vents are slimmer and placed below the infotainment unit. 

    MG Air EV Dashboard

    Mechanically, the four-seater EV is expected to come equipped with two battery pack options – 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh, with a claimed range of 200km and 300km, respectively.

    MG Air EV Front Row Seats

    Upon arrival, the MG Air EV is expected to be priced under the Rs 10 lakh mark, making it a head-on competitor of the Tata Tiago EV and the recently unveiled Citroen eC3.

    MG Air EV Image
    MG Air EV
    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra Thar attracts discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh

