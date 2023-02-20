Nissan Ariya electric SUV spotted in India

- Being evaluated for launch in India

- Gets a five-star Euro NCAP rating

Nissan Ariya, the electric crossover, was recently spied on a flatbed in an uncamouflaged avatar. The carmaker is probably testing the vehicle on Indian soil. The Ariya could be part of the six new models that the Renault-Nissan alliance plans to debut in India.

Globally, the Nissan Ariya is offered in two battery packs – 63kWh and 87kWh either with an FWD or an RWD configuration. The former churns out 214bhp and 300Nm of torque with a claimed range of 402km while the latter produces 239bhp and 300Nm of torque with a claimed range of 529km. We expect the same powertrains to be carried forward in the India-bound model.

Talking about the features, the cabin comes equipped with a dual 12.3-inch screen with Apple CarPlay dominating the dashboard, a power-sliding centre console, climate-controlled front seats, built-in Alexa, a head-up display, Bose sound system, and wireless charging.

In terms of safety, the electric crossover gets a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, Nissan’s updated driver-assistance system called as ProPilot 2.0. However, the brand has no official statement regarding its launch in India. If launched in India, the Nissan Ariya will rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Hyundai Kona.

