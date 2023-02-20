CarWale

    Renault Espace SUV teased; to make global debut soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    Renault Espace SUV teased; to make global debut soon

    - Will be offered in five and seven-seat layouts

    - Expected to be introduced globally in the coming months

    Renault has released the first teaser image of its upcoming SUV, the Espace. Stepping into its sixth generation, the Espace will debut in the coming months and be offered as a five and seven-seat SUV. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Starting with its dimensions, the Espace is still based on its MPV body style but will have a thoroughly redesigned silhouette. Adopting an SUV-ish approach, the Espace will measure 4.72 metres in length with an interior length of 2.48 metres, including the third row. In terms of styling, Espace will have LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs protruding into the front bumpers. Besides this, the SUV will have split tail lamps, a flat roofline, and a shark fin antenna. 

    Rear Logo

    Furthermore, the ‘e’ in the Espace badge hints at a mild or strong hybrid powertrain which could be offered with the SUV. We expect it to be powered by 1.2-litre or 1.3-litre petrol engines with power output ranging between 140bhp to 200bhp, depending on the variant. The Renault Espace will make its debut in the global markets in the coming months.

