MG Motor delivers 108 units of Hector to Orix India

MG Motor recently delivered 108 units of Hector and Hector Plus in a single day to Orix India for its Rent-a-Car program. Notably, Orix India is a subsidiary brand of Orix Corporation, Japan. It serves Indian corporates through its several business verticals, including car rentals, car leasing, and more. Prior to this, MG had delivered ZS EV and Astor to Orix India under their joint venture.

Mechanically, MG Hector is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque while being mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. On the other hand, the latter develops 169bhp and 350Nm of torque and it is paired to a six-speed manual unit only.

Speaking at the occasion, Gaurav Gupta, CCO, MG Motor India, said, “MG lays great importance on its relationships with its customers and our aim has been to constantly deliver on their highest expectations. We are deeply grateful to Orix for having chosen the MG Hector as their choice of vehicle for their business. As a leading global organization, Orix’s standards are tough to meet and it is a matter of pride for us that they have selected Hector for their esteemed patrons. We wish them the very best for their future.”