Mahindra Thar attracts discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh

Mahindra Thar, a lifestyle off-roader vehicle from the Indian SUV maker, recently got an RWD version added to its lineup at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of this RWD version have begun across the country. Meanwhile, the already-on-sale 4WD variants of the SUV are currently available with a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh. Read below for more details on the benefits.

Starting up, the customers can avail of cash discounts of up to Rs 45,000 or accessories packs worth Rs 60,000. Then there are corporate bonuses and exchange bonuses of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. Additionally, the brand is offering insurance benefits and even a three-year maintenance package as part of the deal. However, these offers are only applicable to the MY2022 LX petrol AT 4WD variant, which is currently priced at Rs 15.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

In other news, Mahindra Thar’s waiting period for the RWD and 4WD versions now stretches up to 18 months and four months, respectively. In line with this, the pending orders of the Thar stood at 37,000 units in January 2023.

The offers mentioned above may vary depending on the region, models, dealership, and other factors. We suggest contacting the nearest Mahindra-authorised showroom for more details.