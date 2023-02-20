Honda mid-size SUV begins testing; to be launched in India later this year

- Honda’s new SUV is expected to launch later this year

- It will rival the Grand Vitara and Creta among others

Last month, Honda Cars India released a teaser image of its new SUV for the Indian market. Ahead of its launch which is expected to take place in the coming months, the Japanese carmaker has commenced testing of this upcoming model on the streets of India.

Although heavily covered in camouflaged, the new Honda mid-size SUV spy shots reveal a few design bits such as the upright fascia, horizontal LED DRLs, a wide grille, a small air dam, an electric sunroof, blacked-out alloy wheels, front door-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, tailgate-mounted number plate recess, an integrated spoiler, rear wiper and washer, a high-mounted stop-lamp, and black B-pillars. The previously released teaser image also confirmed LED fog lights and body cladding.

Details regarding the interior of Honda’s upcoming SUV remain unknown at the moment. Under the hood, the model is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a hybrid motor. Once launched, the Honda mid-size SUV will rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and MG Astor.