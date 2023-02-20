Maruti Wagon R flex fuel to be launched in India in 2025

- Wagon R flex-fuel prototype was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- The automaker plans to launch its first EV in FY2025

Maruti Suzuki showcased Wagon R flex-fuel prototype at the Auto Expo 2023. Prior to that, the flex-fuel tech-equipped Wagon R was also displayed at the SIAM Ethanol Technology Exhibition in Delhi. Now, in the latest development, we have learnt that the Indian automaker is planning to launch its first flex-fuel mass segment vehicle in 2025.

The Maruti flex-fuel vehicles will be developed locally in India. This will help in reducing crude oil imports in the country and will also boost the Agri-based economy of the nation. These flex-fuel cars will be capable of running on any ethanol-petrol blend between 20 per cent (E20) and 85 per cent (E85).

Moreover, the carmaker has also laid out a production plan hinting at the first EV to arrive in FY2025. Not just that, by 2030, Maruti Suzuki aims to drive in sales from 15 per cent battery electric vehicles, 25 per cent hybrids, and 60 per cent of ICE cars which include CNG, biogas, and Ethanol-powered powertrains. For this, the manufacturer has also partnered with Indian Government and Banad Dairy to set up a Biogas Demonstration Project. The facility is set to kick-start its operations in mid-2024.