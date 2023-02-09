Mahindra Thar RWD variant deliveries begin in India

- The 2WD version of the Mahindra Thar was launched in India last month

- Prices of the entry-level versions of the SUV start at Rs 9.99 lakh

Last month, Mahindra launched the RWD version of the Thar, with prices in India starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the Indian carmaker has commenced deliveries of the new versions of the SUV across the country.

The new RWD Mahindra Thar is available with two powertrain options. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, mStallion turbo-petrol engine develops 150bhp and 320Nm of torque, mated only to a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The diesel motor, on the other hand, is a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder unit generating 117bhp and 300Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual unit.

The Mahindra Thar RWD version is offered in two new colours such as Everest White and Blazing Bronze. Also up for offer are Red Rage, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and Aqua Marine. Customers can choose from three variants, namely AX(O) Diesel MT hard-top, LX Diesel MT hard-top, and LX Petrol AT hard-top. The waiting period for this version currently extends to more than a year.

Image Source