    Mahindra XUV400 arrives at dealers; deliveries in India to begin next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra XUV400 arrives at dealers; deliveries in India to begin next month

    - The XUV400 prices in India start at Rs 15.99 lakh

    - Bookings are open for Rs 21,000

    Mahindra launched the XUV400 electric SUV in the country earlier this year, with introductory prices starting at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The company, which revealed that the introductory prices would be valid for the first 5,000 bookings of each variant, has now started showcasing the model at local dealerships.

    As seen in the images here, the Mahindra XUV400 is finished in a dual-tone shade of Napoli Black with a copper roof. The model is available in four more colours including Infinity Blue, Arctic Blue, Galaxy Grey, and Everest White. Customers can choose from two variants, namely EC and EL.

    The Mahindra XUV400 EV SUV is offered with two battery packs including a 34.5kWh unit and a 39.4kWh unit. The former and latter return a MIDC-certified range of 375kms and 456kms, respectively. The power output of both variants remains common at 148bhp and 310Nm of torque. Deliveries of the top-spec EL variant are set to begin in March this year, followed by deliveries of the base-spec EC variant during the festive season.

