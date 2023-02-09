CarWale

    Mahindra XUV700 waiting period stands at up to 48 weeks

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    349 Views
    Mahindra XUV700 waiting period stands at up to 48 weeks

    - The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in five variants

    - Available with petrol and diesel powertrains; manual and automatic transmissions

    The waiting period of the Mahindra XUV700 currently stretches to up to 48 weeks. The wait time for the SUV has come down when compared to the average waiting period of approximately 87 weeks in November last year.

    The waiting period, which is valid for select cities, is the highest for the AX7 and AX7L variants of the Mahindra XUV700. This is followed by the MX, AX3, and AX5 variants, which currently command a waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks.

    In other news, Mahindra announced a recall of the XUV700 and Scorpio-N SUVs, thus affecting a total of over 19,000 units late last year. According to the brand, a sorting process error at the supplier’s plant may have affected the operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside the bell housing. This recall was said to have affected 12,566 units of the XUV700.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV400 arrives at dealers; deliveries in India to begin next month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra XUV700 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6328 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8063 Views
    56 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 14.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd FEB
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 45.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th JAN
    Hyundai Aura

    Hyundai Aura

    ₹ 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd JAN
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

    ₹ 5.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X7

    BMW X7

    ₹ 1.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 50.00 - 53.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

    ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    ₹ 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra XUV700 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.05 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.16 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.34 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.60 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.97 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6328 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8063 Views
    56 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra XUV700 waiting period stands at up to 48 weeks