Mahindra XUV700 waiting period stands at up to 48 weeks

- The Mahindra XUV700 is offered in five variants

- Available with petrol and diesel powertrains; manual and automatic transmissions

The waiting period of the Mahindra XUV700 currently stretches to up to 48 weeks. The wait time for the SUV has come down when compared to the average waiting period of approximately 87 weeks in November last year.

The waiting period, which is valid for select cities, is the highest for the AX7 and AX7L variants of the Mahindra XUV700. This is followed by the MX, AX3, and AX5 variants, which currently command a waiting period of 24 to 26 weeks.

In other news, Mahindra announced a recall of the XUV700 and Scorpio-N SUVs, thus affecting a total of over 19,000 units late last year. According to the brand, a sorting process error at the supplier’s plant may have affected the operating dimensional clearance of rubber bellow inside the bell housing. This recall was said to have affected 12,566 units of the XUV700.