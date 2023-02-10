Mahindra XUV300 waiting period in India stretches up to 28 weeks

- The XUV300 is offered in five variants

- AT versions in highest demand; followed by the base variant

The Mahindra XUV300 continues to command a high waiting period even as it competes in the busy sub-four metre SUV category of the Indian automobile market. Fresh bookings of the model will result in a waiting period of up to 28 weeks in certain regions.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available in four variants, including W4, W6, W8, and W8(O). The automatic versions of the higher W8 and W8(O) variants will take up to 28 weeks before they are dispatched to their respective customers, followed by the base W4 variant, with a waiting period of up to 20 weeks

Similarly, customers looking to purchase the W6 and W8 MT versions of the Mahindra XUV300 will have to wait for up to 19 and 9 weeks, respectively. Details regarding the waiting period of the XUV300 TurboSport version remain unknown at the moment. What we do know though, is that the XUV700 currently commands a waiting period of up to 48 weeks.