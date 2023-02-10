CarWale

    New-gen Hyundai Verna — What to expect

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,096 Views
    New-gen Hyundai Verna — What to expect

    Introduction

    The Hyundai Verna is one global model which is due for an update. Its camouflaged test mules have been spotted testing several times in India, revealing some details. Now with the global unveil expected to happen in this quarter, we can hope that it will be launched in our market in the second quarter at least. Here's all that we can expect from the sedan.

    Exterior

    The camouflage on the test mules taking rounds in our country has managed to hide the exterior changes very well. However, we expect the new Verna's exterior to be based on the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy. As a result, the sedan should get a grille like the Elantra with a split headlamp design on either side. Apart from these sweptback headlamps, the bumpers are new with the front one getting an ADAS sensor below the registration plate.

    Hyundai Verna Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    Now, after spotting that sensor, it goes without saying that Verna's new model will get ADAS. And it's no surprise as we've got a taste of it through the new Tucson. Interestingly, the sedan will get a completely revamped interior. This includes a dual-screen setup featuring a large touchscreen infotainment system in the centre and a digital instrument cluster. Also, knowing Hyundai, we can expect it to up the ante with new segment-first features and a lot of equipment.

    Hyundai New Verna Front View

    Engine and gearbox

    It's quite likely that Hyundai will offer the 2023 Verna with its tried-and-tested 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Nevertheless, we expect these could be paired with a hybrid motor. Transmission options like the current six-speed manual and automatic units could be carried over too. However, looking at the current scenario with the RDE emission norms coming in, there are chances Hyundai might completely do away with the oil-burner in this soon-to-be petrol-centric segment.

    Timeline and Competition

    The upcoming Verna is expected to go into production at the manufacturer's plant in India by next month. After its global debut, the sedan will continue to be produced in our country even for other markets. In fact, the production will be ramped up as compared to the earlier schedule to be able to cope with the export demand. Upon its launch in India, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will compete with the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

    Hyundai New Verna Left Front Three Quarter

    All images are for illustration purposes only

    Hyundai New Verna Image
    Hyundai New Verna
    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
