Is this the Maruti Fronx CNG variant?

- Maruti Fronx could get a CNG variant at launch

- Prices of the model are expected to be announced in the coming months

New spy images shared on the web reveal a camouflaged test mule of what could be the CNG variant of the Maruti Fronx. Seen on the streets of Pune, the unit in question had an emission testing device mounted on the boot.

Maruti could thus be working on a CNG-powered variant of the Fronx that could arrive at the same time when prices are set to be announced in the coming months. The test mule is likely to be a top-spec version, as it featured dual-tone alloy wheels and a rear wiper.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Fronx CNG variant could be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 88bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, it could develop 76bhp and 98Nm of torque, paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. More details are likely to be revealed in the near future. Stay tuned for updates.

