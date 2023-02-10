Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in India in January 2023

- Tata Nexon continues to lead sales in the compact SUV segment

- The competition has intensified with the recent updates

Over the last few years, the compact SUV segment has been a significant contributor to overall car sales in the country. Back in 2022, nearly all major automakers had updated the compact SUV lineup to further strengthen competition in this segment.

The top three bestselling compact SUVs in India in January 2023 are as follows –

Tata Nexon

The Nexon continues to be the bestselling compact SUV in the country in January 2023. The company sold 15,567 units last month compared to 13,816 units sold in January 2022, thereby registering a growth of 13 per cent. The ICE as well as the electric version of the vehicle are strong contributors to the overall sales.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza emerged as the second bestselling model in the compact SUV segment. The company sold 14,359 units in January 2023 as against 9,576 units in the same period last year, thereby witnessing an impressive growth of 50 per cent. Maruti Suzuki showcased the Brezza CNG version at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023 and you can read more about it here.

Tata Punch

Tata Punch is next in line with a cumulative sale of 12,006 units last month. The company sold 10,027 units in January 2022, thereby witnessing a modest growth of 20 per cent. Tata Motors has delisted the Punch Kaziranga Edition from the website and you can read more about it here.

Data Source - AP