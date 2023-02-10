Maruti Suzuki Arena Black Edition range — What we know so far

What is it?

The launch of Maruti Suzuki Arena Black Editions marks the carmaker's celebration of its 40th anniversary. As the name suggests, all cars under the Arena umbrella will now be available in an all-black colour scheme. There's no difference in the prices of this trim as compared to the regular versions.

Which models are covered?

The Black Edition will be available across select variants of car models like the Alto K10, Brezza, Celerio, Dzire, Ertiga, Swift, and the WagonR.

What are the cosmetic changes?

All these Arena Black Editions get a new Pearl Midnight Black colour option. There are no other visible changes to the exterior. Still, we think there might be a small badge/emblem notifying the anniversary special edition. More details will be known soon through dealerships.

How different is it from the Nexa Black edition range?

Earlier, the carmaker had introduced Black Editions of its Nexa range. The Nexa Black Edition is currently available in all variants of the Ciaz; Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ignis; Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha, and Alpha+ trims of the Grand Vitara; and Alpha and Alpha+ variants of the XL6. However, only some variants of the abovementioned Arena cars will be offered in the Black Edition.

Are other accessories available with the Black Edition?

All other accessories and equipment can still be opted for by prospective customers. In fact, Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of cars is now available with new accessory packages priced between Rs 14,990 to Rs 35,990. These include a wide array of cushions, chargers, mats, seat covers, trim garnishes, and vacuum cleaners.

All other details pertaining to availability and delivery dates can be known at authorised Maruti Suzuki dealerships.