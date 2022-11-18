Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 average waiting period soars to 20 months

- Mahindra currently has over 1.30 lakh open bookings for the XUV700 and Scorpio range

The waiting periods for the Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio-N have been revealed, and if you’re one of those customers waiting for either of these models, your wait might stretch a little longer than expected.

According to Mahindra, the average waiting period for most of the variants in the Scorpio-N and XUV700 range currently stands between 18-20 months. The brand, at the same time, continues to receive 8,000-9,000 bookings for each of these models per month as of November 2022.

Mahindra currently has open bookings of 2.60 lakh vehicles this month, of which the XUV700 and Scorpio range (Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic) account for 1.30 lakh units alone. The company plans to ramp up production at its plants in order to reduce the waiting period, although it has not revealed the finer details including how many additional units it will produce and for which models in its product range.