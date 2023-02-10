Mahindra Thar waiting period spans up to 4 months

- Thar RWD waiting period stretches up to 18 months

- Deliveries of Thar RWD commence

The Mahindra Thar has been around for well over two years now and has garnered huge interest among SUV buyers, with the most recent one being the RWD version of it. While the Thar commanded a long waiting period until a few months back, that duration has now reduced significantly and you will have to wait for three to four months, if you plan on buying one.

The four months waiting period is the same for both petrol and diesel variants including hard and soft-top versions. The Thar gets 4WD as standard and is available in 2.0-litre and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Where the former produces 150bhp, the latter has an output of 130bhp. Both mills can be had with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

If you are on a shoestring budget or do not wish to take your Thar off-road, there’s an RWD version on offer too. The Thar RWD is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol paired with an automatic transmission and a 1.5-litre XUV3000-sourced diesel mill which is coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox. We have driven the former and here are our driving impressions.